Scientists find natural (and 10 times better?) alternative to Ozempic

Stanford researchers have discovered a natural molecule that matches Ozempic's weight-loss effects but appears to avoid its common side effects like nausea and muscle loss.

The molecule, named BRP, works through different brain pathways than Ozempic (semaglutide) to reduce appetite and body weight. While Ozempic affects multiple organs throughout the body, BRP seems to target only the hypothalamus, the brain's appetite control center. This focused approach could explain why test animals didn't experience the digestive issues common with current weight-loss drugs.

The discovery, published in Nature, relied on artificial intelligence to identify BRP among thousands of potential candidates. The researchers created an algorithm called "Peptide Predictor" to scan 20,000 human genes, ultimately narrowing their search to 373 promising molecules. When tested, BRP proved remarkably potent, increasing neuronal cell activity 10 times more than controls — far exceeding even GLP-1, the hormone that Ozempic mimics.

In animal studies, BRP showed impressive results. "The lack of effective drugs to treat obesity in humans has been a problem for decades," says senior author Katrin Svensson, Ph.D. "Nothing we've tested before has compared to semaglutide's ability to decrease appetite and body weight." Obese mice receiving daily BRP injections lost about 3 grams of mostly fat tissue over two weeks, while untreated mice gained weight. Importantly, the treated animals showed no signs of common side effects.

The team has already formed a company to begin human trials.

Previously:

• Japan's lessons for combating obesity without Ozempic

• Ozempic and Wegovy's untapped potential for addiction, anxiety, and depression

• Weight loss drugs will reshape the $100 trillion global economy