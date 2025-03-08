Liquid Logo is a fun, free tool that allows users to turn any logo or silhouette into a liquid metal animation. You can save the animation as a video or a still image. The more clearly defined the shape and edges of your image are, the cooler the end result will look.

If you click the "controls" tab in the upper right corner, you can fine-tune settings such as noise, scale, and color. I tested out pictures of trees, cats, and flowers, and had a lot of fun seeing what the liquid metal versions of these things look like. I love how easy it is to use this tool, and how cool the end results are.

From the site: "This program works best with input logo images in png format, with a transparent background (or with a solid white / black color background). Consider cropping your image or running a background removal before inputting into this tool — this might help to pick out the key edges of your image."

