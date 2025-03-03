Trump's "Have fun!" may ring hollow to farmers

Convicted felon and President of the United States Donald Trump told US farmers to suck it up, he's starting a trade war.

With a tweet that I am sure will reassure no farmers, Donald Trump encouraged them to find domestic customers for the $179 billion or so in agriculture exports he plans to jeopardize. China is reportedly considering targeting agriculture to reciprocate for Trump's anticipated "new" tariffs. Mexico, who knows? Trump is violating a trade agreement he bragged about a few years ago.