9-year-old saves choking friend at school using Heimlich learned from YouTube

Nine-year-old Jayceon Branch saw his friend struggling to breathe during recess. Branch lept into action and performed the Heimlick maneuver on seven-year-old Donye Moore. Branch credits YouTube for his expert airway clearing, having watched an instructional video after watching his teacher perform the act during an earlier incident.

"I learned it from watching YouTube because a teacher saw a student choking and the student came to the teacher and started doing this and then the teacher started doing what I did to Donye," he said.

Donye's mother, Aja Moore says she's grateful that Jayceon's quick thinking helped save her son.

"At first, I wasn't understanding that he had to be given the Heimlich maneuver or anything like that. It was surprising. I'm just thankful his friend was able to demonstrate that on him," she told WRAL.