Man sees demon and freaks out on American Airlines flight — screams, throws punches, and eats rosary beads

An American Airlines passenger headed to Miami from Savannah flew into a frenzy just after takeoff Monday night when he realized who else was on board: a demonic spirit. Or so he thought.

The sight of the dark presence caused the horrified gentleman to kick the seat in front of him as he screamed, trembled, and began to swallow his rosary beads. At first, the other seven or eight passengers on the regional flight thought he was having a seizure, but then he became violent.

"As attendants approached the man, Delange Augustin, 31, he kicked one of them in the chest so hard that the attendant tumbled across the aisle and into a window on the other side of the plane," reports The New York Times. "That's when the cabin crew realized that Mr. Augustin, who was traveling with his sister, was not having a medical emergency."

The small plane returned to Georgia to make an emergency landing, where the man was taken into custody — but not before getting in a few more punches, aimed at a flight attendant on his way off the plane.

From The New York Times:

Disembarkation from the jet spiraled into chaos when Mr. Augustin stormed to the front of the plane and threw several wild punches at a flight attendant before the door had been opened, the affidavit said. Several passengers helped to wrestle him and his sister to the ground. Then the authorities learned that Mr. Augustin had swallowed the rosary beads. So he was taken to a hospital, where he was evaluated and discharged to a county detention center. His medical condition was not immediately clear as of Tuesday night. In the detention center, Mr. Augustin's sister told the authorities that they had been traveling to Haiti to "flee religious attacks of a spiritual nature," according to the affidavit. Mr. Augustin had told his sister "to close her eyes and pray because Satan's disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane and the legion did not want the Augustins to make it to Haiti," it said. He swallowed the rosary beads "because they are a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare," Mr. Augustin's sister told Ms. Solomon.

Whether or not the beads helped rid the aircraft of the sinister spirit is unclear, but what is clear is that the man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, and a felony count of criminal property damage. Fortunately, according to reports, nobody was badly injured.

Previously: Man with fresh, bleeding hair transplant arrested after refusing to leave plane

