Companies named Lumon embrace unexpected fame

Quite a few real companies are named Lumon (or Lumen), just like the sinister Lumon Industries in Severance. When the Apple TV+ series debuted in 2022, these companies didn't know what to make of the newfound attention they were getting from fans of the dark science fiction show.

A glazing company called Lumon became alarmed when people started posting mock accusations that it was "severing" its employees, reports the The Wall Street Journal.

"We looked at what we could do with trademark protection and so on, but learned that's really not necessarily something that we can have an impact on," a vice president of a glazing company called Lumon told

Now that the show is a massive hit, the soundalike company is more enthusiastic about the connection. When Lumon posted a job opening in Poland, applications quadrupled normal levels. "Many applicants stated they had applied just for the fun of handing Lumon their résumés," the WSJ reports.

"We welcome you and want to address the elephant in the room: We have the same name as an antagonistic corporation from one of the biggest streaming series of all time," Lumon's blog post reads. "But that's where the similarities stop."

