Lafayette, we are sorry about these a**h***s!

Once again, the Trump Administration makes it clear they are smug and petty.

Faced with a French Member of the European Parliament calling for the return of the Statue of Liberty, based on the United States escalating attack on the values their 139-year-old gift represents, the Trump Administration chose to insult an ally. The gift commemorates France's long-standing alliance with the United States; from our Revolution and through two world wars, the countries have fought alongside one another to pursue freedom and liberty. The Trump Administration isn't very interested.