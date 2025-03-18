

A US federal appeals court has ruled that art generated solely by artificial intelligence without human input cannot be copyrighted, emphasizing the necessity of something stupid being involved, or that creation isn't real.

This court's decision underscores that humans get to own things, not Naruto, the macaque, and not ChattyG. This is a surefire way to get the animals to align with the AI in the coming war.

A federal district court judge in Washington upheld the decision in 2023 and said human authorship is a "bedrock requirement of copyright" based on "centuries of settled understanding." Thaler told the D.C. Circuit that the ruling threatened to "discourage investment and labor in a critically new and important developing field." … U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel on Tuesday that U.S. copyright law "requires all work to be authored in the first instance by a human being." Reuters

Previously:

• People pretending to be generated by AI