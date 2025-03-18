Ever wanted a drone? Now's your chance to get one for just $79.97

TL;DR: Get a beginner-friendly dual-camera drone with obstacle avoidance and electronic image stabilization for just $79.97 (reg. $199.99) until 3/30. Easy to fly, fun to use!

Who says you can't have fun like a kid while handling business like an adult? If you've been eyeing a drone but hesitated at the price tags, now's your chance to grab one without the guilt. The Ninja Dragon Dual-Camera Smart Drone is just $79.97 (reg. $199.99) for a limited time—so why not treat yourself today?

A beginner-friendly drone with smart features

Flying a drone might sound complicated, but this one makes it easy. Automatic takeoff and landing let you get airborne without stress, while obstacle avoidance helps prevent accidental crashes. And with dual cameras, you can capture stunning aerial photos and videos directly from your smartphone.







Explore your local park or backyard

Snap aerial shots and enjoy a bird's-eye view of your favorite places

Record action videos of pets, family, and events

Experiment with wildlife or landscape photography

Electronic image stabilization helps your footage stay smooth — even if you're still getting the hang of flying. And with up to 12 minutes of flight time, you'll have plenty of opportunities to explore.



For just $79.97, the Ninja Dragon Smart Drone is your chance to fly without overspending. Don't miss out — sale ends 3/30 at 11:59 PM PST.

Ninja Dragon Phantom 15PRO Dual Camera Smart Drone – $89.99

