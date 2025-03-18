Peer to peer: Joe Exotic asks Trump for a favor

One washed up hack reality weirdo is asking another for a pardon.

Joe Maldonado-Passage, best known as Joe Exotic, star of "Tiger King" has pledged to flee the country with his Mexican partner, Jorge Marquez, if Donald Trump will give him a pardon. Convicted of murder-for-hire and animal abuse, Exotic seems like a great addition to Team Trump, perhaps he can represent the United States from Mexico.

In a post on X on March 18, Exotic said that if he is let go from prison, he and Marquez will both go to Mexico. He said that this will "save you the cost of deporting him and allow you to take care of me." Exotic then wrote in a reply to his post, "It would save the taxpayers both ways." In later posts, Exotic has referred to Marquez as his husband, but their marriage has not been officially confirmed by Newsweek. Exotic has made multiple pleas to be pardoned by Trump on his social media, and recently made a renewed push for a presidential pardon, citing his failing health and evidence he says exonerates him. NewsWeek

