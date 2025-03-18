Texas Gov: Judges are wrong when they disagree with King Trump — we must "test the limits" (video)

As part of the MAGA mission to dismantle America as we know it, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says U.S. judges are often "erroneous" when interpreting the law, and thus cannot be trusted when they disagree with Donald Trump.

"There are interpretations of the law all the time. However I can equally tell you that there are many times when the interpretation of the law is erroneous," Abbott told reporter Becky Quick on CNBC News, as if there is an objective right and wrong to a judge's interpretation.

"We have some trial court judges in the United States of America that erroneously apply the law and tie the hands of the executive branch," he continued. "What the Trump administration believes — they're more than happy to step up and test the limits of what the courts will rule are the powers of the executive branch here." Spoken like a true dictator — or Trump enforcer, as it were. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

