Atari watches offer the time (and timeless classics)

Atari-branded "smartwatches" with classic games are coming this summer, and you can pre-order now. They don't seem to have many features other than the games—Pong, Breakout, Centipede and Missile Command—but at $80 it's not like you're expecting Apple Watches here.

Show your love of retro gaming, right on your wrist. This interactive smartwatch was custom created for Atari 2600 fans. Play classic games, track your fitness, and of course, tell time on the vibrant, full-color display. Includes a durable, metal bezel face with three interchangeable bands, all inspired by the look and feel of the 2600.

The lack of features is, of course, a feature!

[No] data tracking and distractions. No Bluetooth and no Wi-Fi means freedom from nonstop notifications. Your My Play Watch will never update and therefore never become obsolete. Keep your fitness goals on track with the Fitness Arcade interface inspired by the 2600. The built-in fitness tracker monitors heart rate, steps, and calories burned throughout your day.

"Dumbwatch" is the new dumphone.

Image: Atari

