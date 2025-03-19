Forget adulting! — Two beginner-friendly 4K drones are under $100 this week

TL;DR: Get two feature-packed beginner-friendly 4K drones with obstacle avoidance, optical flow stabilization, and intuitive controls for $99.97 (reg. $299.99) until 3/30

Why buy one drone when you can get two for the same price? The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro and Blade K bundle lets you enjoy twice the fun for $99.97. Whether you're a first-time pilot or just looking for a budget-friendly way to capture high-quality aerial footage, this set offers both versatility and ease of use.

Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro

The Phantom Eagle Pro is designed for smooth, stable flights with an HD ESC three-camera system, allowing users to capture crisp images from different angles. Its four-way obstacle avoidance helps prevent crashes, while optical flow hovering ensures steady positioning in the air. The ability to perform 360-degree rolls and flips offers precision and excitement in one package. Its headless mode simplifies navigation, making it easy for beginners to control, while the foldable design makes storage and transport hassle-free.

Ninja Dragon Blade K

The Blade K drone brings its own set of advantages, including a 4K front and bottom camera for capturing detailed, cinematic shots. It features infrared obstacle detection, giving it an extra layer of safety and an optical flow sensor that keeps it hovering steadily. A one-key takeoff and landing system makes flying effortless, and with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge, users can enjoy extended sessions in the sky.

Both drones can be controlled via a smartphone or the included remote controller, allowing for a flexible and convenient flying experience. Whether you're racing them side by side, exploring, or just practicing aerial photography, this two-for-one deal ensures hours of entertainment and creativity.

Hurry! The Phantom Eagle Pro and Blade K are only $99.97 (reg. $299.99) until 3/30 at 11:59 PM PST.

Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle – $99.97

StackSocial prices subject to change.

