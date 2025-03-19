Nvidia wants to sell you a personal AI "supercomputer"

Nvidia's DGX machines are designed for running large language models and other "AI" applications on the desktop. Shown off at its keynote were a Mac Mini-size device called the Spark, a motherboard, and a full-size desktop called the Station. As with the graphics cards, though, other manufacturers are developing custom products of their own based on the hardware. Benj Edwards reports that they'll be out in 2026. No pricing!

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled two "personal AI supercomputers" called DGX Spark and DGX Station, both powered by the Grace Blackwell platform. In a way, they are a new type of AI PC architecture specifically built for running neural networks, and five major PC manufacturers will build the supercomputers. These desktop systems, first previewed as "Project DIGITS" in January, aim to bring AI capabilities to developers, researchers, and data scientists who need to prototype, fine-tune, and run large AI models locally. DGX systems can serve as standalone desktop AI labs or "bridge systems" that allow AI developers to move their models from desktops to DGX Cloud or any AI cloud infrastructure with few code changes.

I like the smoked-gold 1970s vibe of the reference systems. All it needs are matching ashtrays and some analog gauges.

