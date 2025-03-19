You could be a better manager than Michael Scott if you have this tool

TL;DR: Don't lose everyone during your presentations—put your dense data into clean, easy-to-read diagrams with Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro, now only $14.97 (reg. $249) through March 30.

Templates and 250,000+ shapes: These make it easy to get started on building diagrams, and you don't need any experience with graphic design.

Prevent snoozes or excessive follow-up questions by clearly demonstrating how systems and devices work together or how your research affects a project through flowcharts, network diagrams, or even floor plans.

Problem-solving: Not only can adding diagrams make your presentations more visually interesting, but Visio Pro can also help team leads or managers work through problems through fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis.

Generate diagrams like org charts from Excel, Exchange, and Microsoft Entra ID files.

Intuitive interaction: Visio lets you draw and annotate your diagrams with your finger or a PC-compatible stylus on touchscreen-enabled devices.

Visio is loved by customers, earning 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, so don't miss your chance to save hundreds on Microsoft's top-rated diagramming tool.

Create stunning and engaging visuals with lifetime access to Microsoft Visio 2021, now just $14.97 through March 30 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Act now while supplies last!

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows

Only $14.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.