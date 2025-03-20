Measles is "good for the body" says father of 6-month-old child dead of the measles

In a shocking interview, the parents of Texas' dead 6-month-old claim that measles isn't so bad and decry vaccines.

The parents of the deceased, unvaccinated 6-month-old child, the victim of Texas' measles epidemic, gave an interview where they stuck to their guns about vaccines, reciting many falsehoods believed by vaccine skeptics. The father claims the disease strengthens the body, and the mother advises against vaccines.

"Yes, absolutely; we would absolutely not take the MMR. The measles wasn't that bad, and they got over it pretty quickly," the mother replied, speaking again of her four living children. "So," Tommey continued, "when you see the fearmongering in the press, which is what we want to stop, that is why we want to get the truth out, what do you say to the parents who are rushing out, panicking, to get the MMR for their 6-month-old baby because they think that that child is going to die of measles because of what happened to your daughter?" Through a translator, who spoke low German, the parents' primary language, her response was that she would still say, "Don't do the shots. There [are] doctors that can help with measles. [Measles is] not as bad as they're making it out to be."

The father then chimed in to falsely claim that measles is "good for the body" and that people who survive the illness are left with stronger immune systems that can fight off cancers later in life. This is a dangerous falsehood that Kennedy has also recently repeated. Ars Technica

The parents also try to suggest the reasons behind their child's death were not the measles but rather a failure to receive alternative treatments that somehow the other children did, as well as failing to attribute secondary infections taking hold in a weakened immune system to the disease. This seems to be a standard strategy for keeping to a scientifically disproven reality.

