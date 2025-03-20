New York Times thought Mario wears suspenders

The New York Times posted an amusing correction today after it was pointed out to it that Mario, the Nintendo character, does not wear suspenders, as identified by a clue in the newspaper's mini crossword.

CORRECTION: Today's Mini Crossword contained a clue that incorrectly suggested that Mario, the video game character, wears suspenders. He wears overalls

Perhaps it's rude to say so, but I can well imagine folks at The New York Times looking at what Mario wears and thinking "what is that mysterious garment? Suspenders?"

Screenshot via Threads
