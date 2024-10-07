New York Times finally realizes Trump is old and confused

The New York Times has finally acknowledged that Trump is a dangerously unhinged, angry, rambling old man.

After an unending campaign to force President Biden out of the race based on his age, the New York Times is finally addressing the cognitive decline adjudicated sexual abuser and convicted felon Donald Trump exhibits. Trump makes no sense. Its baffling how his adherents believe they are hearing something in his speeches. It seems hard for even NewsMaxes and OANs to find clips where he offers a real, coherent thought. This from the New York Times is shocking, as they forgive Trump for everything.

Anyone can misremember, of course. But the debate had been just a week earlier and a fairly memorable moment. And it was hardly the only time Mr. Trump has seemed confused, forgetful, incoherent or disconnected from reality lately. In fact, it happens so often these days that it no longer even generates much attention.

He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished, some of them factually fantastical. He voices outlandish claims that seem to be made up out of whole cloth. He digresses into bizarre tangents about golf, about sharks, about his own "beautiful" body. He relishes "a great day in Louisiana" after spending the day in Georgia. He expresses fear that North Korea is "trying to kill me" when he presumably means Iran. As late as last month, Mr. Trump was still speaking as if he were running against President Biden, five weeks after his withdrawal from the race.

With Mr. Biden out, Mr. Trump, at 78, is now the oldest major party nominee for president in history and would be the oldest president ever if he wins and finishes another term at 82. A review of Mr. Trump's rallies, interviews, statements and social media posts finds signs of change since he first took the political stage in 2015. He has always been discursive and has often been untethered to truth, but with the passage of time his speeches have grown darker, harsher, longer, angrier, less focused, more profane and increasingly fixated on the past.

According to a computer analysis by The New York Times, Mr. Trump's rally speeches now last an average of 82 minutes, compared with 45 minutes in 2016. Proportionately, he uses 13 percent more all-or-nothing terms like "always" and "never" than he did eight years ago, which some experts consider a sign of advancing age.