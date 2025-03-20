Tesla recalling every Cybertruck in the U.S. — emblematic of what you get with Musk (video)

Tesla is yet again recalling Cybertrucks — this time 46,096 of them — because of its cheaply attached front panel that keeps flying off the front of its cars. And by cheaply attached, I mean glued together (see video below, posted by Facts Guru).

Not only does the issue turn the Cybertruck — already an eyesore — into a repugnant monstrosity, but the debris it leaves behind when its "cant rail" detaches has also been deemed a road hazard.

The recall includes Cybertrucks from "built from November 2023 through February 27 of this year," according to CNN. In other words, all of them, being that there were no Cybertrucks mucking up the road before November 2023.

How emblematic of what you get (nothing) when you buy into a Musk-run government, er, company.

From CNN:

The recall could prove to be a setback for Tesla (TSLA), whose stock has lost about half its value this year as the electric vehicle maker grapples with rising competition, an aging lineup and backlash against CEO Elon Musk's controversial role overseeing cuts to federal spending in the Trump White House. The recall addresses the risk that a stainless-steel exterior trim panel can detach from the vehicle, making it a road hazard and boosting the risk of a crash, Tesla said. Tesla's service will replace the rail panel assembly with a new one that meets durability testing requirements, the automaker said. … Tesla said a detached rail panel may create a detectable noise inside the cabin or customers may observe the panel coming loose or separating from the vehicle. Tesla said it is aware of 151 warranty claims that may be related to the recall issue, but no collisions or injuries.

