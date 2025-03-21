The Catford Cat is the kitty of the day

The Catford Cat has guarded the Catford Centre in London for more than half a century. This adorable, huge sculpture has a mischievous grin and stretches over the "Catford Centre" sign. He's a cherished part of town, and was designed by architects Owen Luder and Rodney Gordon.

From Atlas Obscura: "Over the years The Catford Cat, as it's affectionately known, has weathered numerous storms, both literal and metaphorical. Perhaps the most significant threat to its existence arose in 2017, when plans surfaced that could have seen the beloved feline removed."

Luckily, the Catford community came together and protested the Catford Cat's removal. After petitions were signed by many, the Catford Cat was allowed to stay. Hooray for the Catford Cat!

See also: ​​This cat plays the keyboard really well