Australia's famous 'Big Owl' statue draws tourists for wrong reasons

Sometimes, a work of art doesn't go as planned. This artist had a vision of an owl, but they erected a different kind of sculpture unintentionally. If you drive by this owl statue, try not to let its silliness distract you. Keep your eyes on the road, folks.

The Big Owl is located in Macquarie, Australia. It was built to be a guardian that watches over the town. The owl certainly looks alert, but not in the way that the artist intended. The owl (which barely looks like an owl at all) became famous for the humor it sparks in passerbys. The laughter that this owl brings the town makes it even more valuable, in my opinion.

From Atlas Obscura: "When viewed from behind, the slant of the owl's body and the extension of its feet at the base bears a striking resemblance to a certain feature of the male anatomy. For that reason, the sculpture is seldom referred to as the Big Owl, but as the "Penis Owl", or a variation thereof."



