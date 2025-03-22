Experience the charm of Sylvanian Families at their theme park in Osaka, Japan

In Japan you can spend a lovely day at the Sylvanian Families Park in Japan. Sylvanian Families (aka Calico Critters) were some of my favorite toys growing up.I'd be thrilled to visit this themed park dedicated to them.

This popular line of miniature animal figurines and playsets was created by the Japanese company Epoch in 1985. The figures are typically anthropomorphic animals like rabbits, bears, foxes, and hedgehogs, each with their own detailed clothing and accessories. You can also buy houses, furniture, and other settings for them.

Although it's not a full on amusement park, the Sylvanian Families Park in Osaka (located within Osaka's Harvest Hill), takes visitors into an immersive Sylvanian Families world. It features life-sized structures, characters, and character meet-and-greets. You can ride in a ferris wheel alongside giant versions of the Sylvanian Families animal figurines. You can also eat at a cafe that looks equal parts cute and delicious. The park opened on March 20, 2020, and continues to operate. I'm very eager to visit one day!

See also: Jibba Jabba was a toy you played with by violently shaking its neck