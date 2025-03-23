Early 20th-century photos show fishermen from the fishes' perspective

These experimental photos from the early 20th century aim to show people how fish view them. To better understand fish behavior, fisherman-scientists combined science and photography  to capture the world from a fish's perspective. The goal was to find out what makes a fish decide to bite or not in order to help fishers.

From the Public Domain review: "They created above-ground observation tanks, cordoned off sections of streams, and submerged "periscope"-like devices encased in glass. They grappled with dilemmas of distortion and refraction. Ultimately, the images they produced — of flies (real and fake) suspended on the water's surface, of fishing line, and sometimes even of the photographers themselves — have their own avant-garde quality."

Even without the context of this compelling experiment, these photos are visually captivating. I love the distorted effect on the people's faces, looking into the water. Some of these photos would make great  album covers.

