"The Game of Jaws" celebrates Jaws' 50th anniversary

When I saw the announcement for the re-release of "The Game of Jaws" game, I had immediate flashbacks to playing it as a child! I especially loved all of the tiny objects that you had to pull from the shark's belly, and it was so satisfying when I got them out without the shark's jaws snapping shut—and always such a shock when I (usually) failed!

If you want to experience some nostalgia—or introduce the toy to a new generation—you're in luck! The toy will be back on the market, as part of the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie Jaws, which was released in theaters on June 20, 1975. The original toy was released by the toy company Ideal in 1975. The 50th anniversary edition version, produced by collectibles company NECA, was revealed earlier this month at Toy Fair 2025. Forbes provides details:

The updated game features a 15-inch-long replica of the shark from Jaws, which the production affectionately named Bruce. According to toy and collectibles publication The Toy Ark, the object of the game is for players to use a spear to hook and pull out various objects from the belly of the beast without the shark's jaws snapping down.

The NECA website describes the toy:

The Game of Jaws returns! Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a modern update to the classic 1975 game. Featuring state-of-the-art, detailed sculpting and paint applications, the infamous shark spans 15 inches in length and looks just like its movie counterpart. Get all the items out of the shark's belly before the jaws snap down on the spear! Be sure to have a steady hand and not get too close to those deadly teeth! Includes over 15 different accessories to fish out of the beast's belly, including an anchor, a boot, fish bones, a skull, a tire, a lantern, glove, and more. Fun for the whole family to enjoy! Some assembly required.

To further help celebrate Jaws' 50th, the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in Los Angeles will be hosting Jaws: The Exhibition from September 14 to July 26, 2026. Forbes explains that the exhibit, which is organized by Senior Exhibitions Curator Jenny He, Assistant Curator Emily Rauber Rodriguez, and Curatorial Assistant Alexandra James Salichs, is "being curated with direct access from Spielberg and The Amblin Hearth Archive, as well as NBC Universal's Archives & Collections." It seems like a must-see for any Spielberg fan.

The Game of Jaws will be available via online retailers starting in May, and you can currently pre-order it here for $59.99. I can't wait to play it again!

Previously:

• Watch this incredible real-life Jaws moment

• HOWTO make shark jaws out of paper plates

• Jaws, the text adventure