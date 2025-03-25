MAGA Mike escalates the GOPs war on the Judiciary

Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson has threatened to eliminate Federal courts that disagree with the current administration. I guess appeals take too long.

While unwilling to execute Congress's job of oversight when it comes to DOGE gutting its funded programs, Speaker Johnson seems willing to get involved when it comes to defending the Trump administration's illegal programs. Rather than go down the difficult, but certainly not impossible, path of finding enough Democrats in the Senate to impeach a sitting judge for a ruling they do not like, Republicans will just start de-funding the judiciary as if it were PBS or Planned Parenthood.