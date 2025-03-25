The digital afterlife would probably suck, actually

Have you noticed that more billionaires seem nervous about death lately? Whether it's Elon Musk using his young son as body armor, Bryan Johnson using his as a blood bag, or every tech bro under the sun scrambling for a digital afterlife San Junipero style, the problems of this world seem to be put on hold in favor of dealing with the next. While living forever in the cloud sounds nice in theory, sketch comedians Chris and Jack have taken the opportunity to point out what a miserable experience it would probably be amid updates, feature creep, and of course, the fickle nature of tech startups.

(Fun fact: Jack used to voice Sokka in a little show called Avatar: The Last Airbender. Small world!)

