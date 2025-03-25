Watch: demolished water tower narrowly misses house

This water tower came crashing down on someone's property during a demolition gone wrong. In this scary video, we hear someone near the tower say "there ain't no stopping it now" as the tower begins to wobble. Suddenly, we hear "oh no!, oh no!" because something isn't right with the way it's falling.

The men in the video quickly run out of the way as the big tower crashes down the wrong way. It looks like it just missed the house it lands in front of. Luckily it seems that nobody was hurt.

The best part of the video is someone shouting "watch out" long after the tower had already fallen. Unfortunately, it was too late for anyone to watch out at this point, when the water tower was laying across someone's yard. I'm sure the cleanup after this incident was as bad as one can imagine it would be.



