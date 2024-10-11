Tropicana Hotel demolished in the most Las Vegas way ever

The Tropicana Las Vegas was sold to Bally's in 2021 and shut down in 2024. Demolition of the iconic hotel, which has stood on the Strip since 1957, began immediately. The property will be used for a new stadium for the (soon-to-be) Las Vegas Athletics and a new Bally's hotel and resort.

On Wednesday night, the final two towers were due to come down. Of course, this is Vegas, so a proper send-off consists of more than merely imploding the buildings with precision explosives. In true Las Vegas fashion, the pre-show included drones, lights, and a full fireworks show culminating in a dramatic mid-air countdown.

The buildings took only 22 seconds to come down. Cleanup on the site has begun and construction on the new yet-to-be named stadium is scheduled to begin in 2025, and be completed in time for the 2028 season.

