West Ada School District washes away welcome messages

Families in the West Ada School District held a "chalk the walk" event to protest the school's ban on welcoming posters. The school responded by hosing off the welcoming chalk messages.

You gotta hand it to the jerks at the West Ada School District; they will die on the hill they have chosen. If I were picking an issue to fall on the sword over, this would not be it. The national attention has to be humiliating. There isn't anyone who thinks these posters are offensive.

West Ada parents and students are responding to the district's decision to order the removal of a Meridian teacher's sign stating "Everyone is welcome here." On Sunday afternoon, community members staged a Chalk the Walk event, filling sidewalks outside several West Ada schools with welcoming messages, the Idaho Statesman reported. As of Monday, several of those chalk displays had been erased, according to images obtained by the Statesman. "As we walked into Renaissance today, we saw that the district had washed away all of the chalk messages from their sidewalks and entrances," said Ethan Bray, a Renaissance High School student who was involved in organizing the chalk event and a student walkout. Idaho Statesman

