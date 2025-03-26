Atari parts store still operating after 41 years

Best Electronics (previously) is an Atari parts store still open after 41 years, reports Tom's Hardware, servicing a hardware lineup that ended 32 years ago. It has even spent six-figure sums developing upgrades.

Best Electronics bought thousands and thousands of pallets of Atari goods out of the local Sunnyvale Atari warehouses over a 10 to 15 year period. In theory we could run our Atari company for 15 to 30+ years on what we bought from Atari, take the easy way and only sell on E-Bay / Internet and never have to spend any more money on any new Atari Inventory. But at Best, we strongly believe in Atari Customer Service / Support and helping our Atari customers with there Atari product problems. We are always trying to do improvements on existing Atari products and bring in new Atari goods and upgraded Atari replacement parts for Atari users when we can.

Mark Tyson describes it as a "treasure trove."

Best Electronics says it lists 5,000+ Atari items on its site. But these are just the most popular items, so if you are after something that appears absent from the extensive parts and components lists, send the store an email to ask after it. Alternatively, go back in retail time by ordering the Best Rev. 10 All Atari catalog — a paper catalog of over 220 pages, making it about half an inch thick and 1.4 pounds in weight. Helpfully, the catalog includes 330 pictures of Atari bits, as well as extras like prototype information, repair tips and tricks, a complete list of Atari custom chips and replacement ICs, and more. Check out the two-page sample and more information on the Best Electronics site.

Here are some recent developments:

After 5+ months work, On September 17, 2022 Best is now shipping the Best Electronics exclusive 2nd Generation ST / STE / Falcon Keyboard TT Touch internal upgrade silicon cups and the 2nd Generation XE Touch XE keyboard upgrade internal silicon cups. Check out the feed back comments of World Wide Atari owners who have upgraded their Atari made stock keyboards with the Best 1st Generation ST TT Touch or 1st Generation XE Touch upgrade contacts for over 20+ years now.



On March 9, 2020 Best started another Atari CX52 Joystick upgrade product. After 14+ months of work, Best is now releasing a New Upgraded / Enhanced CX52 Rev. 10 Gold flex circuit, that cures one of the hidden problems (most experienced 5200 CX52 Joystick rebuilders do not even know about) that caused the old Carbon dot Atari CX52 Joysticks to always fail and a very very few of the Best Gold CX52 Joysticks to temporally fail. The Gold plating of the stock Atari CX52 Rev. 9 flex circuits has always been a 16 year headache for Best which is now cured with release of the Best designed Rev. 10 Gold upgraded Flex circuit. Now all Best Reconditioned / Upgraded exchange and out right buy Atari CX52 Gold Joysticks in sock have now been upgraded with the New Best designed State of the Art Rev. 10 Gold Flex circuits

The website is as beautiful as you might expect. Loads fast, perfect contrast, no nonsense!

