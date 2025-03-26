Social media erupts after Trump doxes New York AG Letitia James

Continuing to attack lawfirms, Attorneys General, Judges, and the courts, cyberbully Donald Trump fails to "be best" and doxxes New York's Letitia James.

Social media users attacked Trump's sharing of documents that disclose the address of a property owned by NY AG Letitia James. Comparing it to ordering a hit or the more obvious intimidation of someone prosecuting him, a broader rejection of Trump's behavior doesn't matter. All it takes is one crazy person.

Trump's recent post exposing James' address drew backlash online. Some users even thought Trump's intent was to endanger the attorney general by amplifying the blog. "Posting the private information of an attorney general prosecuting you is not a legal defense, it's intimidation, plain and simple," one X user wrote. "That's disgusting," another said. One user called Trump a "stochastic terrorist," a term coined by scholars and law enforcement experts that refers to "ideologically driven hate speech increases the likelihood that people will violently and unpredictably attack the targets of vicious claims," according to Scientific American. "He's basically ordering a hit and the crazies know it," one person added. Atlanta Black Star

