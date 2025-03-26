Tesla's European market disappears

Having meddled in geopolitics, it seems that Elon Musk is finding out.

January and February's European vehicle registration numbers are in, and Tesla has dropped 49% year over year. Fewer new vehicles mean fewer clean energy credits to sell to other automakers. The house of cards is tumbling, and Elon is personally doing all he can to alienate people from his brand.

In a new report, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association — abbreviated ACEA, per its French name — found that in the European Union, Tesla sales were down a brutal 49 percent in January and February 2025 as compared to 2024. During the first two months of this year, per the ACEA's tracking, only about 19,000 units of the Musk-owned electric vehicles were registered in the EU. That's a massive drop from January and February 2024, when 37,000 Teslas were registered. Futurism

A friend told me they were getting some "I bought it before I knew" stickers for their Tesla. It's comical how quickly Tesla went from a Prius-on-steroids grade of judging others to "Oh man, we're in a Panzer flying a swastika." They are earning it.

Previously:

• Best of the internet: 'To My Neighbor Whose Tesla Is Covered in Kraft Singles'

• Market for used Teslas 'crumbling'