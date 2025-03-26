Turn your laptop into a sleek, ergonomic work station with this second monitor

TL;DR: Improve your work setup with the Duex Float Portable Stacked 2nd Monitor for Laptops, now $269.99 (reg. $399) for a limited time.

Ready for a productivity boost? Imagine how much you can tackle with a better computer setup. The Duex Float Portable Stacked 2nd Monitor for Laptops lets you transform your laptop into an ergonomic workstation, and right now, it can be yours for $269.99, 32% off the usual $399 price tag.

See what a stacked monitor can do for your workflow

Laptops are great for answering emails from bed or taking work with you on vacation, but what happens when you really need to settle in and get some work done? A second monitor is a great way to give your productivity a boost.

The Duex Float is a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen monitor that stacks on top of your laptop's existing screen. This transforms your device into an ergonomic workspace that promotes better posture, reduces neck and back strain, and doesn't take up more space than your usual setup.

This monitor offers serious versatility with three different viewing modes. The first one, dual-screen mode, extends or mirrors your laptop screen. Presentation mode lets you flip the monitor 180° to share content easily. And finally, desktop mode turns the monitor into a standalone display.

Enjoy two USB-C ports with pass-through charging, one mini HDMI port connectivity, and a built-in kickstand that can attach magnetically to your laptop or allow for independent usage. The monitor also offers universal compatibility, working with Mac, Windows, Android devices, and even Nintendo Switch.

Upgrade your WFH setup with this Duex Float Portable Stacked 2nd Monitor for Laptops, now $269.99 (reg. $399).

Duex Float Portable Stacked 2nd Monitor for Laptops – $269.99

StackSocial prices subject to change.

