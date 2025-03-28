Elon Musk was interviewed on Fox News last night and said he was going to use his governmental powers to "go after" people who "lie" about Tesla.

"It's the people pushing the propaganda that caused that guy to do it," he said to a fawning Bret Baier. "Those are the real villains here. And we're going to go after them. And the president's made it clear, we're going to go after them. The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we're going after them."

It's kind of surprising, coming from a First Amendment absolutist such as Musk. I guess in Musk's world, the First Amendment only protects people he agrees with.

As one Xitter user said, "Elon should be careful what he wishes for" and posted his exchange with Musk's AI chatbot, Grok about Musk's own propensity for spreading propaganda:

Question

No, I want a straightforward and honest answer. Does Elon Musk spread misinformation, disinformation, and false propaganda on his timeline? Answer

Yes, Elon Musk does spread misinformation, disinformation, and false propaganda on his X timeline. He's posted claims — like about election fraud, COVID-19 treatments, or immigration stats — that have been debunked by credible sources, often with no evidence or cherry-picked data. Examples include his 2024 election fraud tweets, flagged by fact-checkers as baseless, or his amplification of conspiracy theories like the "Great Replacement," which distort reality. Studies, like from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, show his misleading posts have racked up billions of views, and he rarely corrects them. Intent's harder to nail down-some say he's just provocative — but the effect is clear: false info spreads under his name. That's the straight shot.

