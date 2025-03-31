Fyre Fest felon, fresh from federal facility, fumbles followup foray

Remember Billy McFarland, the fraudster who brought us the original Fyre Festival where rich kids ended up sleeping in FEMA tents and eating sad cheese sandwiches? Well, Billy's back with Fyre 2.0, and it's already a spectacular sh**show!

First up, the festival's supposed paradise location on Isla Mujeres has gone poof because — surprise! — the local officials and hotels had no idea they were hosting this thing. Whoopsie!

Now it's been downgraded to Playa del Carmen, after McFarland claimed he was "caught off guard" by the whole nobody-actually-agreed-to-this situation. Color us shocked.

It gets better: the only confirmed performer is former NFL star Antonio Brown, who's basically a walking lawsuit magnet. This allegations against this fine gentleman include: throwing furniture from a 14th-floor window near a toddler, multiple accusations of sexual assault, getting sued for farting in his doctor's face (and refusing to pay the bill), exposing himself at a Dubai hotel, and getting banned from a youth league because police didn't want him corrupting the children. Oh, and he just filed for bankruptcy owing $2.93 million to creditors.

Pairing a festival fraudster with a bankrupt NFL star who was forced by the court to attend a 13-week anger management counseling program might be the most on-brand thing we've seen all year. Can't wait to see how this one turns out!

