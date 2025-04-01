Michael Moore calls for portraits of Trump "as he truly appears, without distortion"

As Donald Trump pouts and complains about artist Sarah Boardman's portrait of him, filmmaker, director, actor, and all around political provocateur Michael Moore is calling upon all artists—yes, that means YOU, dear reader, as everyone is an artist!—to create and share their own interpretations of Trump, to get even more under his (thin, orange) skin.

Moore announced the call on his website, explaining:

Trump needs a new portrait, and I know just the people to create one — EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! I'm calling on all Americans to get out your pastels, your acrylics, your easels, your construction paper, your crayons, your glue-sticks, old toilet-paper rolls, a bag of stale Cheetos, the newspaper from the bottom of your bird cage and your child-safe scissors —whatever artistic tools you have at your disposal, I'd like for each of you to take a few minutes today to create a true and unflinching portrait of Donald Trump (who some say is the maybe the greatest president we've ever had, a lot of people are saying it in fact) — and the greatest president deserves the greatest portrait! I know every single one of you has the skill required to depict Trump as he truly appears, without distortion.

Moore also adds that when you're done creating your masterpiece, you should photograph or scan it and send the image to his email at: Mike@MichaelMoore.com

I've already completed my Trump portrait, which I've included as the cover image for this post. It's a found art photographic portrait that I've named, "Discarded Cheetos on the Sunset Strip."

To see more, visit Michael Moore's website in the coming days and weeks to see the artwork as it gets submitted. The ones already posted are glorious!

As Moore also exclaims at the end of his post, "Go forth and create!"

Previously: Pablo Picasso's teenage self portrait invites you to stare at his greatness