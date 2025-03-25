New portrait of Trump removed after he complains

A new portrait of Donald Trump by Sarah Boardman, placed in the rotunda of the Colorado statehouse, was taken down after he complained that it was a "purposefully distorted" portrayal.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump wrote in a post Sunday on Truth Social. "The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older."

The funny part is that while it's not a great likeness, it is flattering—just like the Obama one. But guys like Trump have extremely specific images of themselves in their heads and you can't miss a thing without triggering dismay. Perhaps the turkey neck set him off. Here's his heavily-Photoshopped official likeness for reference.

Here's an unretouched wire photograph: