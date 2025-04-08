The Brainworm controlling the RFK Jr. meatsuit attended the funeral of eight-year-old Daisy Hildebrand in Lubbock, Texas, last week. Hildebrand died of complications related to a measles infection. The poor kid was the third individual to die from an unnecessary measles-related death, this year. Doctors at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Lubbock stated that she died, due to measles pulmonary failure. Sure. But what she actually died from is the batshit insane notion that vaccinations don't save lives. At this point, even the RFK Jr. Brainworm, which has traditionally been vehemently anti-vaccine, has admitted that the best way to prevent measles is with, wonders of wonders, vaccination against the disease. In a social media post last week, the Brainworm declared that "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine."

For those keeping score, the MMR vaccine is a highly effective deterrent against rubella, measles and mumps.

Unfortunately, even while awash in the tears of grieving parents, over 480 documented cases of measles in Texas alone, and the hospitalization of close to 60 people, due to the disease, the Brainworm couldn't help but shit on the sound medical advice (the giving of which is its meat suit's job) by pooping out nonsense on alternative treatments for measles that is easily debunked as being useless.

From Gizmodo:

… he stated that he met with two doctors, Richard Bartlett and Ben Edwards, and claimed that they had "treated and healed" some 300 Mennonite children using a combination of aerosolized budesonide (a steroid) and clarithromycin (an antibiotic). Doctors have occasionally turned to steroids for serious and relevant measles complications, such as brain swelling, but there isn't strong-enough evidence supporting its standard use. A 2023 study, for instance, failed to find that steroids were associated with better outcomes during a 2017 measles outbreak in Italy (thankfully, they weren't associated with worse outcomes). Antibiotics can be used to treat secondary bacterial infections that could emerge from measles, but they can't directly treat viral infections. These medications aren't risk-free either: steroids are known to weaken people's immune systems, for instance.

Gizmodo's Ed Cara went on to remind us that, in the past, the Brainworm has recommended taking cod liver oil as a way to fight measles. Another measure that won't do a damn thing to help Americans convinced that taking a vaccine is an infringement of their rights.

It wouldn't take much for a thinking person to wonder if dangerous goofs have been put in charge with a mission to kill as many of us as they can.