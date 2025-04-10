One killed and five injured in shooting at anti-violence meeting

Memphis Allies is a community group launched as a response to the Tennessee's escalating gun violence and to support high-risk youth. Yesterday, the group was holding a meeting in an office park when someone began shooting. Memphis Allies member Matthew Williams, 22, was killed, and five others were injured.

Williams's mother told Fox 13 that her son joined the group to stay away from the violent streets. Sadly, the streets found him anyway.

Witnesses said that the tragic event was a drive-by shooting. The founder of a partner group, Heal 901, commented that the attack was possibly retaliation against Memphis Allies' peacekeeping work.

Previously:

• A short documentary on gun violence: 'The United States and Mexico: The Same Guns Are Killing Us.'

• Gentleman accidentally shoots wife and himself in church during gun-violence talk

• Gun Violence Isn't a Problem — it's actually 5 Problems, with Different Solutions