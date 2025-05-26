Torturing a firearms expert by showing him guns from DOOM

One immutable principle has always guided the art direction of much-lauded demon-slaying simulator DOOM: the rule of cool. Nothing in the series remotely resembles real life, least of all the multitude of increasingly outlandish weapons the Doom Slayer gains access to, but that hasn't stopped some sadist from sitting firearms expert and Royal Armouries museum curator Jonathan Ferguson in front of the latest release all the same.

Ferguson may be a respected weapons historian, but you're likely to know him better from his career of breaking down fictional guns — and DOOM's complete lack of adherence to reality is his greatest challenge yet. The anguish on his face at every turn is palpable.

Who knew the DOOM guy could inflict psychological damage too?