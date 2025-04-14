Naked man climbs atop Tiana's Palace at Disneyland (video)

It's not clear what drives certain gentlemen to take off their clothes at Disneyland, but a Canadian man decided to run around the park au naturel over the weekend. He even climbed atop buildings like Tiana's Palace in New Orleans Square for maximum exposure, while parents did their best to shield their children from the live nude entertainment.

Naturally, police arrested the naked guest for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of drugs, according to The Independent. This follows the arrest of another gent who decided to skinny dip in the blue waters of the It's a Small World ride less than two years ago.

Police said they arrested the man in New Orleans Square, an area inside the park, in Anaheim on Saturday evening for trespassing, public nudity, and being under the influence of narcotics. "He's going that way," one person can be heard screaming in the video. … Several Disneyland guests who claimed to have witnessed the incident firsthand lambasted the man's actions on social media. "Was waiting in line for the train. Turned around and saw a nude man flailing everything on top of Tiana's," one person commented on a video circulating on Instagram. "He climbed up the stairs then walked along to roof, then was on the canopy," a second person commented. … — The Independent

(See video of the incident on Instagram here, posted by disneytitan.)

