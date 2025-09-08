The horror of the Disney adult

As a certified sketch comedy enjoyer, I've been a fan of the Characters Welcome channel for a while. It's essentially an open mic for up-and-coming comedians to give performances centered around, well, characters — most notably, Kyle Gordon of 'Planet of the Bass' fame debuted most of his musical alter egos on that stage. Their latest offering is equally as chilling as it is humorous, though: The Disney Adult You're Stuck in Line With. If you've ever been to Disneyland, you know the type.

It's pitch-perfect. And completely excruciating. I can't recommend it enough. Going to Disneyland as an adult is totally fine… but like with all things, there is a line best not crossed.