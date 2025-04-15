What is this mysterious huge tower at Area 51 spotted on Google Earth?

Around 83 miles northwest of Las Vegas lies Area 51, the classified military base where new aerospace technology is tested and—depending on your appetite for conspiracy theories—a high-tech facility where extraterrestrials chill on ice as their crashed craft are reverse engineered. Recently, a new feature was spotted on the Google Earth image of Area 51: a huge triangular black tower.

You can see the structure for yourself at 37°14'46.5"N 115°49'24.0"W but maybe don't try to drive over there as They aren't fond of unanounced visitors. After all, the truth is in there.

