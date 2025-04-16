Here's hoping The Life of Chuck doesn't suck

You never know which version of Stephen King you're gonna get when his name is associated with a movie. Will it be a creepy good time like Doctor Sleep? A waste of his vision with a flick like The Dark Tower (I'm still feeling salty about that one) or, a sack full of sad whimsy like The Green Mile? Where The Life of Chuck is concerned, I'm hoping for the latter. I've been freebasing horror and crime content lately–with everything going on in the world right now, it's been a great distraction. But man, I think we could use something that actually makes our brains feel nice right now. Especially if that nice thing features Mark Hamill. Presto Change-O gotta eat.

It takes place during the apocalypse! There's a dance sequence! What else do you need?

