As stocks tumbled yet again today, with the Dow falling by more than 900 points, Donald Trump's approval rating also slipped — to its lowest point so far in his second term, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released today.

Only 42% out of 4,306 U.S. adults polled between April 16–21 approve of Trump's job as president, down by five points since inauguration day, when his approval rating was at 47%.

And a whopping 59% of the respondents, a third of which were Republicans, "said America was losing credibility on the global stage," according to Reuters. It looks like Trump is the one that has lost credibility on the local stage.

From Reuters: Some 83% of the 4,306 respondents said that the U.S. president must obey federal court rulings even if he doesn't want to. Trump administration officials could face criminal contempt charges for violating a federal judge's order halting deportations of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang who had no chance to challenge their removals. Fifty-seven percent – including one-third of Republicans – disagreed with the statement that "it's okay for a U.S. president to withhold funding from universities if the president doesn't agree with how the university is run." On a range of issues, from inflation and immigration to taxation and rule of law, the Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Americans who disapproved of Trump's performance outnumbered those who approved on every issue in the poll. On immigration, his strongest area of support, 45% of respondents approved of Trump's performance but 46% disapproved. The poll had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.

