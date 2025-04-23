Pretty-boy Hegseth splurges on makeup room in the Pentagon

When Pete Hegseth isn't openly chatting on Signal about war plans in Yemen, the Defense Secretary is keeping busy at the DOD with another urgent matter: converting a Pentagon room into a glitzy makeup studio.

"The renovation that was initially planned was estimated to cost more than $40,000," reports CBS News.

But, during a time when DOGE is slashing every other project in town, someone at the Pentagon had the good sense to knock the price of Hegseth's beauty parlor down to "several thousand dollars," according to the Independent — which still seems like a lot just so the military man can powder his nose.

The Hegseth salon will include a new chair, a large mirror "with makeup lighting," and even a freshly built bar, er, countertop, on which he will be able to set all of his accoutrements. Never has the Pentagon looked so pretty.

From the Independent: According to a source who spoke to CBS, an in-house construction crew renovated the briefing room's adjacent green room earlier this year. It previously had minimal furnishings, comprising a table and chairs, a TV, photos of former defense secretaries, and a mirror on the back of the door. Another source said the table was removed and a new chair and a large mirror with makeup lighting were installed. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, and Jennifer Hegseth, the defense secretary's wife — also a former Fox producer — expressed approval for the work, one of the sources said. While Hegseth has not used the briefing room to address or take questions from reporters, it has been used as a set for TV appearances, including a recent interview on Fox & Friends in which he blamed former Pentagon employees and the media for revealing the most recent security breach in which he sent sensitive military information to his wife, brother, and lawyer on a Signal group chat.

