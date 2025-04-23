Your essential guide to not screwing up in Japan

Our friend (and frequent Boing Boing contributor) Rusty Blazenhoff just released an invaluable guide for planning a trip to Japan. "What I Wish I Knew Before Going to Japan" is a detailed brain dump of practical tips, cultural insights, and hidden gems discovered during her January visit.

From the smart practicalities ("Pack an empty suitcase. I'm not kidding. There is an insane amount of cool stuff to buy and it's so cheap because the yen is down" ) to the cultural nuances ("Don't photograph geishas. They warn you a lot. You won't forget."), Rusty's guide is full of real-world wisdom that only comes from actually being there.

Here are a few more sample tips:

Hit up Family Mart or 7-Eleven for amazing snacks and quick meals

Carry a little trash bag – public trash cans are rare

Get up early to visit shrines (6am) to avoid tourist crowds

Don't miss DisneySea – "It's the crown jewel and it's like $60 to get in"

Don't eat or drink while walking – it's a big no-no

"I've thought about Japan every day since I left, wondering how soon I can go back," Rusty wrote.