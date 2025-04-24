Don't forget to eat your delicious and nutritious phloem

I'm here to remind you that when you eat a banana, you should also eat those stringy white parts—which are technically called "phloem bundles"—that people usually remove and throw away. What exactly are phloem bundles, though? The Takeout provides this overview:

In the world of plant biology, phloem refers to vascular tissue that transfers nutrients and other organic compounds to the leaves and other parts of the plant during photosynthesis. So, instead of being put there just to creep us out, phloem bundles act as placentas, transferring vital nutrients to bananas in their growing stages.

IFL Science further explains:

The phloem is essentially the internal plumbing of a plant, acting as tubes to pump the sugars and other products of photosynthesis around to wherever they are wanted. These tubes need to be especially sturdy to perform this important task, so they're formed of more complex types of fiber compared to the rest of the banana.

So, yes, not only are phloem bundles edible, they are also incredibly nutritious, as they contain high amounts of potassium, vitamin A, fiber, and vitamin B6. So don't be afraid to try them!

To quote Michael Marks, aka Your Produce Man, "embrace the entire banana, including the phloem bundle." While you're at it, you can gobble up the banana skin, which is also edible and contains several key nutrients. But I will forgive you if you'd rather pass because you don't find that a-peeling!