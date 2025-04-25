National Science Foundation director resigns after funding slashed

Sethuraman Panchanathan has led the National Science Foundation (NSF) since President Trump appointed him in 2019. But he abruptly resigned yesterday after the same man ordered the agency's $9 billion budget slashed by 55% and half of its staff fired.

On 14 April, staffers from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set up shop for the first time at NSF and triggered a series of events that appear to have culminated in Panchanathan's resignation. Two days later, NSF announced it was halting any new awards for grants that had been recommended for funding by program officers and were in the final stages of approval by agency officials. And NSF said pending proposals that appeared to violate any of Trump's executive orders—in particular those banning efforts to increase diversity in the scientific workforce, foster environmental justice, and study the spread of misinformation on social media sites—would be returned for "mitigation."

Demolishing these agencies seems to be the point— DOGE isn't saving much money, despite its fabulous early claims—with the presumed endgame being privatization of their functions at greater cost.

Science got a copy of Panchanathan's letter of resignation:

Dear Colleagues,

It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the director of the National Science Foundation for the last 5 years.

As a faculty member and researcher, I have long admired the mission and impact of NSF.

It was an honor to be nominated to the National Science Board by President Obama in 2014, through which I had the opportunity to help shape the national strategy for science, technology, and innovation as well as the advancement of NSF.

I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me as the 15th director of NSF and for the unanimous support of the Senate resulting in my confirmation. I would also like to thank Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier for recommending my candidacy to President Trump and to OSTP Director Michael Kratsios for his support.

I came to NSF inspired by its mission, with a desire to serve the scientific community alongside the exceptional people of the agency. This has motivated me every day over the past 5 years.

I have always believed that innovation and opportunities must be unleashed everywhere at speed and scale, thereby nurturing talent in every corner of our great nation. This will ensure that we remain competitive and innovative on a global scale.

NSF always has been the agency that nurtures latent talent while advancing fundamental discoveries and translational solutions. These directly result in our economic and national security, including prosperity for all Americans.

The invisible hand of NSF propels the discovery engine of our nation evidenced by the numerous Nobel laureates, new technologies, industries of the future, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Every current technology has the imprint of NSF investments over the past decades. NSF is truly the envy of the world.

Our work over the last five years has resulted in (i) advancing numerous discoveries, (ii) launching impactful programs like the 27 AI institutes spanning the nation through strong public-private partnerships, (iii) seeding regional innovation engines across all parts of our

country, enabled by the new Technology, Innovation, and Partnership (TIP) Directorate, (iv) enabling the success of all institutions through the GRANTED program, and (v) unleashing solutions to grand challenges by partnering with like-minded nations through the Global Centers program.

It has been a privilege to work with the amazing leadership team during my tenure at NSF. Despite the many challenges over the past five years, including COVID, return to site, CUI and SAPHR, the incredible staff of NSF have always risen to the occasion. I am extremely grateful to all of you.

While NSF has always been an efficient agency, we still took the challenge of identifying other possible efficiencies and reducing our commitments to serve the scientific community even better.

This is a pivotal moment for our nation in terms of global competitiveness. NSF is an extremely important investment to make US scientific dominance a reality. We must not lose our competitive edge. A thoughtful approach to efficiencies and investments is incredibly important.

I believe that I have done all I can to advance the mission of the agency and feel that it is time for me to pass the baton to new leadership.

I am deeply grateful to the Presidents for the opportunity to serve our nation. I am also thankful for the strong bipartisan support of Congress.

I wish the very best for the agency and to all of you. I will always look proudly at the accomplishments and impact.

With gratitude,

Panch