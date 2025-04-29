Bummed out by The Last of Us season 2? Try this alternate ending

So, that moment finally happened in The Last of Us Season 2. With half the fans crushed, half of them baying for Abby's blood and everyone who played the games beforehand laughing at the unfolding chaos, it might be worth taking a step back from all the bleakness for a moment to enjoy this proposed alternate ending to Joel's story from the development of the first game.

No spoilers, but I would have loved to see this adapted in the show. I wonder what kind of singing chops Pedro Pascal has?

